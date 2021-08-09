Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67. Veritex has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Veritex by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

