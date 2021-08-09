Veriti Management LLC Acquires 4,472 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $29,561,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

