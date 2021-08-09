Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 547.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after buying an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $275.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 778,704 shares of company stock worth $174,621,969 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Barclays upped their price target on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

