Veriti Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $56.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.00. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

