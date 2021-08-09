Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.