Veriti Management LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,470.42.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,182.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

