Veriti Management LLC Purchases 3,359 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RY opened at $102.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

