Veriti Management LLC Sells 9,491 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,491 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after buying an additional 2,982,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,678,000 after buying an additional 1,817,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Schlumberger by 79.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $28.42 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.