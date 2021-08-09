Vermilion Energy (VET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$8.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 4.70. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.84 and a twelve month high of C$11.51.

VET has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.32.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

