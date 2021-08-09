Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $128.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.67 million.Verra Mobility also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VRRM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.04. 451,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,204. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.20.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.