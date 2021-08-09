ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,855,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,765 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS makes up approximately 4.5% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $83,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after purchasing an additional 866,860 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 276,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,203,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.