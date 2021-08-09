Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Viad worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viad by 23.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Viad by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Viad by 24.3% in the first quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 186,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 36,381 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Viad by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Viad by 7.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viad alerts:

VVI stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $860.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.02. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.59.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. Analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.