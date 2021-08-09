Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.43% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE:VSCO traded up $11.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.24. 7,720,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,220,800. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $75.43.

