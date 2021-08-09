VideoCoin (VID) Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $35.59 million and $18,130.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00028871 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00016949 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,239,646 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.