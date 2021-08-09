VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Trading Up 25% Over Last 7 Days

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 25% higher against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $24.39 million and $1.54 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00052730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.88 or 0.00826165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00105031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00040048 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.