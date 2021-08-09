ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Critical Analysis

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ViewRay and Yubo International Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay $57.02 million 17.47 -$107.91 million ($0.73) -8.44 Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yubo International Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ViewRay.

Risk & Volatility

ViewRay has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 7.37, indicating that its share price is 637% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ViewRay and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay -183.76% -69.14% -37.50% Yubo International Biotech N/A -101.78% -9.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ViewRay and Yubo International Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay 0 1 4 0 2.80 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

ViewRay presently has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential downside of 9.09%. Given ViewRay’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ViewRay is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of ViewRay shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of ViewRay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment. The company serves university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. ViewRay, Inc. markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force and distribution network. It has operations in the United States, France, Germany, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood, Ohio.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Limited supplies products that processes, stores, and administers therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries in the People's Republic of China. Yubo International Biotech Limited is headquartered in Beijing, China.

