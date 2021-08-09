Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 13,170 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,170 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 35,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,923. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. CIBC lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

