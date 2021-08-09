Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Invests $249,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,453 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.19. 291,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,074,797. The company has a market capitalization of $219.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

