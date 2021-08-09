Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Purchases 12,930 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $15,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REYN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.04. 1,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,311. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.