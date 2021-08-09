Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 99,170 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,018,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 99,170 shares during the quarter. Kearny Financial accounts for 2.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 4.97% of Kearny Financial worth $48,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,387,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after purchasing an additional 167,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 759.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 670,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,662,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 597,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 107,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

KRNY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 23.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro bought 3,088 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

