Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,481 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 330,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 155,012 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $783,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO opened at $6.38 on Monday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.11. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

