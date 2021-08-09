Virtu Financial LLC Has $106,000 Position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,783 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,651,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 2,175,315 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,001,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 736,807 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ARPO. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:ARPO opened at $2.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.97. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.32.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.