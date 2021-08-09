Virtu Financial LLC Invests $117,000 in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,567 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSBR opened at $7.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 58.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

