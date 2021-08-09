Virtu Financial LLC Takes $102,000 Position in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jianpu Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JT opened at $1.91 on Monday. Jianpu Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.38.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

