Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of electroCore as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 23,598 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECOR shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 31,250 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 50,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 181,250 shares of company stock worth $199,688. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. electroCore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 79.02% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. Analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

