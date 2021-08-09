Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,647 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $2.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.75. Liminal BioSciences Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

