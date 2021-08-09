Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.770-$2.820 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $33.66. 3,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,420. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

