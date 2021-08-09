Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.77-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.770-$2.820 EPS.

VNT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,420. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on VNT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.42.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

