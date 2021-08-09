Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Shares Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143,842 shares during the period. Vy Global Growth accounts for about 4.6% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Vy Global Growth were worth $23,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VYGG opened at $9.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93. Vy Global Growth has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

