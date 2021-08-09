W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.940-$5.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.40.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC stock opened at $80.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.84. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.