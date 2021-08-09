W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

WPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.40.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $80.26 on Thursday. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $82.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 36,832 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

