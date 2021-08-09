WalkMe (WKME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WalkMe stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WKME shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

