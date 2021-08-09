WandX Hits Market Capitalization of $86,286.10 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, WandX has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WandX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WandX has a total market capitalization of $86,286.10 and approximately $477.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00051976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.97 or 0.00818220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00099601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00039892 BTC.

About WandX

WandX (WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

