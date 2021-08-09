Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $162.20

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 162.20 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 161.20 ($2.11), with a volume of 38647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.60 ($2.11).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Warehouse REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 152.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £681.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

About Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

