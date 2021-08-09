Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

HCC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE:HCC opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

