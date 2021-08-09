Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,844,000 after purchasing an additional 186,769 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,036,000 after purchasing an additional 187,435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after purchasing an additional 584,632 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management stock opened at $147.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $150.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

