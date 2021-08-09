Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $318.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,410 shares of company stock worth $2,737,899 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $391.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Waters has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $399.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.67.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

