Wedbush Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $95.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC opened at $68.76 on Thursday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.