Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.47.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $65.49 on Thursday. eBay has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.82.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

