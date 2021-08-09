Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Torrid (CURV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Torrid (NYSE: CURV):

7/26/2021 – Torrid is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Torrid is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Torrid is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Torrid is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Torrid is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Torrid is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Torrid is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Torrid is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Torrid stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $27.97. 3,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,216. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

