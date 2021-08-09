Well Done LLC Acquires 403 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYJ. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.90. The stock had a trading volume of 72,288 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.51.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

