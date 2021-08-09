Well Done LLC Boosts Stock Position in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Inspire 100 ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 264,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIBL traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.00. 30,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,292. Inspire 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $44.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.72.

