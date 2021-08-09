Well Done LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Well Done LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 330,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 9.7% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $43,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 133,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.86. The company had a trading volume of 741,570 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

