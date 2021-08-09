Well Done LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $581,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 165,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after buying an additional 95,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $65.19. 238,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,121,108. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $72.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.45.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.