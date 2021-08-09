Well Done LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.5% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 101,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 46,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.43. 112,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801,036. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.