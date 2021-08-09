Well Done LLC Increases Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $169,461,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $100,649,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,265,000 after purchasing an additional 816,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.39. 48,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,015. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.37. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

