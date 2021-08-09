Well Done LLC Increases Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 558.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter.

IGF stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $45.85. 3,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,474. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

