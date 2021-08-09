Well Done LLC Invests $260,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 126,477 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000.

Shares of ARKK traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.92. The company had a trading volume of 207,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,615,729. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.37.

