Well Done LLC Sells 2,132 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Well Done LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,924,000 after buying an additional 10,313,342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,055,000 after acquiring an additional 738,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after acquiring an additional 722,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust now owns 2,142,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,880,000 after acquiring an additional 750,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,053. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $103.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.92.

