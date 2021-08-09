Wells Fargo & Company Boosts WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $145.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.25.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $114.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.61. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $116.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $539,876.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth $235,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.